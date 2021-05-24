Police seek public’s help finding missing 13-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a 13-year-oild boy last seen Saturday.
Police say Danairus Holmes, 13, was reported as a missing person after his mother notified police.
Holmes was last seen by his father at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeview Village Apartments located at 108 North Romney Street. Police say his dad reported last seeing Holmes near building 110.
Holmes is not in possession of a cell phone at this time, and officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to please call the on duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200.
