Police seek public’s help finding missing 13-year-old

Danairus Holmes (Source: Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean | May 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a 13-year-oild boy last seen Saturday.

Police say Danairus Holmes, 13, was reported as a missing person after his mother notified police.

Holmes was last seen by his father at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeview Village Apartments located at 108 North Romney Street. Police say his dad reported last seeing Holmes near building 110.

Holmes is not in possession of a cell phone at this time, and officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to please call the on duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

