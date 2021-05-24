One-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming clinic will make it easier for people in the Lower Richland community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Medical University of South Carolina will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in Hopkins on Tuesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hopkins Park, 150 Hopkins Park Rd.
Vaccines will be provided to anyone 12 years old or older.
There will be a very limited number of walk-in vaccinations available so it is encouraged to register by phone or online.
To register over the phone, call 843-876-7227 from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.
Once vaccinated, there will be a follow-up vaccine appointment made for people to receive the second dose at the same location.
