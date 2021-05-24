Officials investigate cause of fully involved house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a 100-year-old house.
Officials with the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fully involved fire on Sunday just after 2:30 p.m..
According to Public Information Officer Mike Desumma, the home was reportedly vacant and is a total loss.
The fire shut down Dutch Fork Road at Dreher Shoals Road for multiple hours. Officials say no injuries have been reported.
