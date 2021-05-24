Officials investigate cause of fully involved house fire

The fire shut down Dutch Fork Road at Dreher Shoals Road for multiple hours. (Source: Nathan Railey)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 2:39 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a 100-year-old house.

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fully involved fire on Sunday just after 2:30 p.m..

According to Public Information Officer Mike Desumma, the home was reportedly vacant and is a total loss.

The fire shut down Dutch Fork Road at Dreher Shoals Road for multiple hours. Officials say no injuries have been reported.

