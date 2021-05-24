Lexington Police search for suspects who attempted to steal an ATM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM.
The incident occurred Sunday evening at the State Credit Union on Sunset Blvd.
Officials say the suspects arrived at the scene in a Ford F-350 pickup truck but fled on foot before police arrived.
The pickup truck, however, was allegedly stolen from West Columbia, according to reports.
Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Payton by phone at 1-803-358-7271 or by email at bpayton@lexsc.com.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.