First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more hot weather this week in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking hotter weather on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 8 p.m. this evening. Limit your time outdoors.
· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be warm with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
· Find the A/C this week! We’re tracking even hotter weather.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s Tuesday. An isolated shower or storm could develop (20% chance).
· High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday. Slight chance of a shower on Friday (20% chance).
· A few showers and storms are possible Saturday (30% chance). Highs will be in the low 90s.
· Highs will be near 80 on Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower. On Memorial Day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Today is an Alert Day. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 8 p.m. Please limit your time outdoors if you have any heart or lung problems.
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
High pressure will continue to remain in control of our forecast as it makes its way offshore over the next several days, blocking the Midlands from any significant rain and keeping us locked in with the extreme heat.
On Tuesday, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm could develop Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances are around 20%.
For Wednesday, more hot weather is on tap. Highs will be in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible.
Even hotter weather is in store for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday (20% chance).
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend.
On Saturday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 30% for now as a cold front drops into the region. Highs will be around 90. For Sunday, we’ll hang on to a 20% chance of a shower with highs around 80 as the front sinks to our south.
By Monday, on Memorial Day, we’ll see warm weather with highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Storms (30%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs around 80.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.