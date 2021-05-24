First Alert Forecast: Isolated thunder & showers today and staying hot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hot temperatures will stick around this week, there’s a small chance of showers this afternoon too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Highs reach the mid 90s again today with a 20% chance of an isolated storm.
· Mid to upper 90s and dry conditions Wednesday through Friday.
· We cool off Saturday, just a little with temps near 90 and a 20% chance of some showers.
· Sunday we are cooler as a strong cold front moves through. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s.
· Memorial Day looks nice with upper 50s for lows and low 80s for the high!
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got partly cloudy skies today with a 20% chance of some showers and storms this afternoon. Highs are near 94. A large high pressure system continues to control our weather.
The high pressure slides slightly to the southwest Wednesday. This warms us to 96 by the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
The ridge of high pressure builds Thursday and into Friday. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Saturday a trough in the jetstream dives south and cools us down. It also brings a 20% chance of some showers with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows are near 71 and highs reach the low 90s.
A cold front passes through Saturday night and lowers our temperatures. Down to 61 for a low Sunday morning and 79 by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Memorial Day is pleasant with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.
Today: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Slight chance of some PM Storms (20%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs around 80.
Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
