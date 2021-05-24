Analysts predict drop in SC gas prices, a few remaining shortages

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina says gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83 per gallon across the state.
Gas prices in South Carolina are 24.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and analysts say they stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.51 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.45 per gallon. This is a difference of 94 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week and GasBuddy says it is averaging at $3.02 per gallon Monday. They say the national average is up 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07per gallon higher than a year ago.
“In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much, though with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”
