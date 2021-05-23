Police seize over a pound of meth from Myrtle Beach hotel, five charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were charged after police recently found over a pound of methamphetamine at a Myrtle Beach hotel.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday the seizure happened on May 13 after investigating drug activity on the 600 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
Waterfront officers then found 1.5 pounds of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The suspects were then arrested and charged in connection to the investigation.
Christopher Tisdale, Alonzo Munford, Sincere Mazyck, Mya Brown and Lydia Hutson were each charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of narcotics within close proximity of a park or school.
Jail records show Mazyck, Munford and Brown each face additional charges as well.
Hutson was released on bond May 16, while the other four suspects remain at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday night.
