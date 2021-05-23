FIRST ALERT - This week is hot! Air quality poor too...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the heat and little wind comes stagnate air and poor air quality. An Air Quality Warning has been issued.
- Hot temperatures today with highs reaching the mid 90s.
- Air quality warning in effect until 8pm this evening.
- Few showers and storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Upper 90s Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies.
It’s going to be a hot day today with highs reaching the mid 90s. Expect little wind and air quality to worsen throughout the day. In fact, there’s an air quality warning in effect from 10am until 8pm. Those sensitive to higher ozone levels need to limit their activity outdoors.
We stay in the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as a large high pressure system sits to our south. This low will funnel in a little more moisture which will bring a 20% chance of some showers and storms both days. Rain chance is best in the mid to late afternoon.
The ridge of high pressure continues to control our weather Thursday and Friday with highs reaching the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies each day. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.
A trough in the jetstream swings south and cools us off for the weekend. It also brings a 30% chance of showers and storms Saturday and a 40% chance Sunday. Highs Saturday are near 90. Then the cold front passes and we are down to 77 Sunday!
- Today: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s.
- Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 90s. 20% Chance of a few showers.
- Wednesday: Few clouds and even hotter with highs near 96. 20% Chance of a few showers.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 98.
- Friday: Partly cloudy with highs near 97.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs near 90.
