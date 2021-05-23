FIRST ALERT - The Heat is On! Near triple-digit temperatures expected this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
- High temperatures will be in the low 90s today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies
- Near-record high temperatures are expected next week as we climb into the upper 90s to near 100
- Slight chance of a shower Tuesday through Friday
- Tracking the tropics Tropical Storm Ana (near Bermuda)
Get ready for the heat over the next several days.
We’ll see temperatures climb into next week.
This afternoon temperatures will climb into the low/mid 90s with clouds and sunshine.
Next week, we’ll be tracking near-record high temperatures.
Some areas will likely be in the upper 90s and possibly near 100 degrees.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Friday of next week with rain chances around 20%.
We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Ana.
It’s located in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, northeast of Bermuda, and will be no threat to the U.S. or Bermuda at this time.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs climbing into the low/ mid 90s.
- Monday: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s.
- Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 90s. 20% Chance of a few showers.
- Wednesday: Few clouds and even hotter with highs near 100. 20% Chance of a few showers.
