Some residents decide to stay after reported gas leak at Columbia Housing apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some Columbia Housing residents at St. Andrews Terrace decided to stay in their apartment after Dominion Energy turned off the gas following reports of natural gas odors.
Columbia Housing gave the residents two options: to go to a hotel for five days or until the problem is solved, or to stay and receive $500 for food since their gas stove isn’t working.
Currently 11 families are staying in a nearby hotel.
Four families went to stay with other family members and nine families decided to stay.
WIS talked to some of the residents who stayed. They said they don’t smell gas and they feel safe.
Columbia Housing said for the last month they have received reports from residents smelling natural gas.
They checked them out and fixed leaks, and after the most recent report Friday they decided to turn off the gas and inspect it further.
“Out of abundance of caution, we decided it is in our best interest to make sure there are no additional concerns as it relates to gas on the property,” Columbia Housing CEO Ivory Mathews said.
Dominion Energy said they are conducting the normal course of work in response to incidents like this to ensure safety to the natural gas system.
Columbia Housing says they haven’t found the leak yet.
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told WIS on Saturday that Dominion Energy is set to start looking for the leaks Monday.
This has everyone on edge following two fatalities at the Allen Benedict Court apartments two years ago due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Columbia Housing wants everyone to know this is not the same thing that happened at ABC.
This is a natural gas leak, which has an odor. It’s not the same thing as carbon monoxide -- which is odorless.
Housing officials said they hope to have the problem resolved quickly.
Columbia Housing has a contractor on standby to fix the problems once they are addressed if they are on the apartment’s property.
