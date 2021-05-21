21-year-old killed in shooting in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in northwest Columbia, officials confirmed.
It happened around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kathleen Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Broad River Road near Interstate 20.
Deputies said they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in his upper body.
The victim, identified by the coroner as Shantarius Thompson, told investigators someone in a car started shooting at him when he arrived at a house on Kathleen Drive.
He got away and was rushed to the hospital.
Thompson did not survive, however.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and asks anyone who witnessed the crime, or who knows anything about it, to submit an anonymous tip at crimesc.com.
