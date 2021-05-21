UofSC Board of Trustees to vote on interim president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees is in executive session Friday morning to discuss who should serve as the school’s interim president.
Bob Caslen resigned from the position May 13 amid controversy surrounding his commencement address.
Former president Harris Pastides is up for the job.
The board began its meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, May 21 and immediately went into executive session. When the meeting reconvenes in public session, watch it live in the video above.
Caslen announced his resignation with a statement that read in part:
“I am sorry to those I have let down. I understand the responsibilities and higher standards of senior-level leadership. When those are not met, trust is lost. And when trust is lost, one is unable to lead.”
Caslen previously offered to resign on Tuesday, May 11, but the university declined.
University of South Carolina Board of Trustees Chair C. Dorn Smith III announced that former UofSC President Harris Pastides has agreed to serve as interim president.
The board will vote to confirm Pastide’s interim role on Friday, May 21.
Pastides retired as UofSC president in July 2019 after serving for 10 years.
The search for a permanent president will be initiated immediately.
