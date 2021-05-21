Sumter Co. Coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Picardy Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident on Picardy Drive.
On May 20, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Windsor City Mobile Home Park.
Upon arrival, deputies found 39-year-old Cornelius Dwyer deceased from an apparent gunshot.
An autopsy for Dwyer will be performed at the Medical University Hospital in Charleston.
Both agencies are continuing to investigate this incident.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.