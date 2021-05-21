S.C. I-77 Catawba River Bridge repairs finished early, all lanes back open Friday night

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of the Catawba River Bridge on I-77 in York County will be open Friday night.
The repairs began on May 7 and were expected to take up to two and half weeks, ending on May 24. However, officials confirmed Friday that all lanes would be back open by 9 p.m.
Around 12:30 p.m., crews began diverting traffic back onto the southbound lanes.
Just before 5 p.m., S.C. Department of Transportation said the barricades on the northbound lanes were being removed.
The large bridge was built in the 1970s and was due for repairs. Before construction for the repairs began, SCDOT warned drivers that the project will cause major traffic delays.
The bridge was now down to four lanes shared by north and southbound cars.
County leaders said when construction began they know every second counts when it comes to emergency services. York County Emergency Manager Chuck Haynes said the county’s planned to spread resources on either side of the bridge so first responders didn’t have to cut through as much traffic.
“We take it so serious that we’re going to have the right resources at the right place at the right time,” Haynes said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.