My Take: Mask Debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The bitter debate over mask requirements in public places and in classrooms in South Carolina is causing extreme tension.
Recent orders from Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman gave students the option to not wear a mask in classrooms.
The decision is creating a deeper divide between teachers, school boards, and some parents.
Recently the CDC provided new mask guidelines for vaccinated people. This gives restaurants and businesses the freedom to set their own pandemic safety.
“As a business owner, we choose to err on the side of abundant caution. My staff is going to wear masks. We will re-evaluate that weekly until we decide it is safe,” Frederick Richardson, owner of Bang Back Pinball Lounge said.
WIS spoke to viewers about if they believe current CDC guidance is safe and responsible.
“I would be comfortable taking my mask off when the rates have gone down. I know it is safe out I am fine taking it off now if I had a big open space around me and I am not surrounded by 300 people in a closed area,” Joanna Rothell said.
We must continue to rely on public health professionals to guide us through this pandemic. Remember, wearing a mask is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to mitigate the spread. It is not an infringement on someone’s freedom.
Let us not focus on what divides us, but on what unites us as a community.
And That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
