1 killed after small plane departs airport, crashes along Socastee Blvd., investigators say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died in a small plane crash Friday night along Socastee Boulevard in Horry County, the coroner’s office confirmed.
Fire crews were called around 6:15 p.m. Friday to the 3800 block of Socastee Boulevard, near Highway 17, where the small plane went down in a field.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said that they are working to notify next of kin before the name is released. The FAA revealed that the pilot was the only person on board.
Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department also confirmed that they have sent a truck to the scene.
Witness Sharon Parker told WMBF News she saw the plane and knew that something wasn’t right.
“It sounded like the motor wasn’t running right and you could hear a dysfunction in it,” Parker said.
She also added that she heard a boom.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Pipe PA-31 left from the Myrtle Beach International Airport and was headed for the Grand Strand Airport. FAA investigators stated that the pilot was trying to return to MYR when the accident happened.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide additional updates. The agency said investigators will be at the site on Saturday to try and determine what caused the crash.
