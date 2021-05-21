Hall Named to Final Haskins Award Watch List

He’s had one of the most consistent single seasons in program history. In 10 starts, Hall has finished in the top-20 every time out with two wins, four top-fives (T-7th most in program history) and six top-10s (T-8th most in program history). He was recently named First Team All-SEC and became the first Gamecock golfer to earn a spot on the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team. Hall’s 69.67 scoring average is currently the best in school history, as no golfer has ever posted a season scoring average below 70.00 at South Carolina. He’s ranked third in the country in the latest Golfstat Player Rankings. Of players with 30 or less rounds played, Hall leads the nation with 120 birdies. He leads the country with 11 eagles, carding two in the second round of the Albuquerque Regional.