Hall Named to Final Haskins Award Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Junior Ryan Hall was named to the final Haskins Award Watch List Golfweek and Golf Channel announced on Friday. He is one of 11 players who will be on the voting ballot. Hall recently won the Albuquerque Regional (third career win, second this season) to punch his ticket as an individual to the 2021 NCAA Championship (May 28-June 2) at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Voting for the 2021 Haskins Award is open today on haskinsaward.com (click here) and ends May 31, one hour after the completion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. The winner will be announced live on Golf Channel on June 1.
Hall shot 68-68-69 to post a final 54-hole score of 205 (-11) en route to victory at UNM’s Championship Golf Course on Wednesday. He shot 68 (-4) in both the first and second rounds. He made 15 birdies and a pair of eagles over three days and led the field in par-3 scoring average (2.67, -4). He finished T-2nd in par-5 scoring average at 4.17 (-10). Hall became just the third regional champion in program history joining former All-American and PGA TOUR player Kyle Thompson, who won regionals twice as a Gamecock in 1999 and 2001. NCAA Regional play began in 1993.
He’s had one of the most consistent single seasons in program history. In 10 starts, Hall has finished in the top-20 every time out with two wins, four top-fives (T-7th most in program history) and six top-10s (T-8th most in program history). He was recently named First Team All-SEC and became the first Gamecock golfer to earn a spot on the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team. Hall’s 69.67 scoring average is currently the best in school history, as no golfer has ever posted a season scoring average below 70.00 at South Carolina. He’s ranked third in the country in the latest Golfstat Player Rankings. Of players with 30 or less rounds played, Hall leads the nation with 120 birdies. He leads the country with 11 eagles, carding two in the second round of the Albuquerque Regional.
Hall won the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Easter Sunday for his first win of the 2020-21 season. He shot 202 (-14) with a bogey free 66 (-6) in the second round and a carded final round 64 (-8), chipping in for eagle at the last hole to force a playoff with Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante. Hall made birdie on both playoff holes to win and earn a sponsor exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open this summer in Blaine, Minn. (July 19-25).
Celebrating its 50th year, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel has been given to players who have captured 31 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Past recipients include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw, and Justin Thomas. Sahith Theegala (Pepperdine) won the 50th Haskins Award in 2020. The Fred Haskins Award is the oldest individual college golf award and the only award to be voted on by players, coaches, golf SID’s, and select golf media. Golf Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the Fred Haskins Award.
