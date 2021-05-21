Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Clinton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Clinton, a thick, chunky, hunk of love!
The 4-year-old cat is a whopping 17 pounds, but not “too excessively overweight,” his rescuers said.
Pawmetto Lifeline said he was living as a “community cat” in a neighborhood but kept trying to go inside a resident’s home looking for love and affection. The resident’s personal cat was having none of that so she brought him to the rescue group to find a loving home of his very own.
Clinton loves to be petted and give head butts.
Pawmetto Lifeline said Clinton’s physique has a lot to do with him being an un-neutered male for so long.
“Intact male cats have a characteristic appearance, with a heavier, more muscular body, thick neck and the typical big, heavy “Tom cat” head due to the levels of testosterone in the body,” they said.
Clinton has recently been neutered.
This boy wants to be your mini house tiger, his rescuers said. He gets along beautifully with other cats and all humans.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
