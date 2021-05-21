First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record high temperatures next week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking near-record high temperatures in your First Alert Forecast next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the area. It will be comfortably cool with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· Find the A/C this weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
· Mid 90s are expected Sunday. We’re expecting dry weather under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
· Near-record high temperatures are expected next week.
· High temps will climb into the upper 90s Monday through Thursday Some areas could be near 100 degrees! Slight chance of a shower Tuesday through Friday.
· Tracking the tropics with Invest 90-L in the Atlantic Ocean (near Bermuda) and Invest 91-L in the Gulf of Mexico (near Texas).
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be comfortably cool in the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
High pressure will continue to remain in control of our forecast as it makes its way offshore over the next several days, blocking the Midlands from any significant rain and keeping us locked in with the extreme heat.
In fact, brace yourself for hot weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Skies will be partly cloudy to start on Sunday. Then, we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid 90s.
Next week, we’ll be tracking near-record high temperatures.
Some areas will likely be in the upper 90s, and possibly near 100 degrees, by Monday through Thursday of next week. Start thinking ahead and planning ahead for the extreme heat.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Friday of next week.
We’re also tracking the tropics with Invest 90-L. It’s located in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Bermuda and should not pose a direct threat to the U.S. The low could become a subtropical system soon. We’re also tracking Invest 91-L, which is located southeast of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm before moving inland into Texas later tonight. The first two names on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List are Ana and Bill.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cool and Comfy. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday: A Few Clouds. Hot. Highs near 90.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Hotter. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Even Hotter. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm (20%) Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.