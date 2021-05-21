First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record high temperatures next week!

We’re also tracking the tropics with Invest 90-L. It’s located in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Bermuda and should not pose a direct threat to the U.S. The low could become a subtropical system soon. We’re also tracking Invest 91-L, which is located southeast of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm before moving inland into Texas later tonight. The first two names on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List are Ana and Bill.