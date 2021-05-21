24 families relocated due to gas leak at St. Andrews Terrace apts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 24 families have been relocated due to a gas leak at the St. Andrews Terrace apartment complex.
The leak was discovered by the Columbia Fire Department.
Columbia Housing is working with Dominion Energy to disconnect the gas supply to the property until the source of the leak is found.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are cutting off the gas and getting our families to a safe location until we can determine exactly where the gas fumes are coming from and how it can be remedied,” Columbia Housing CEO Ivory Mathews said. “We are working closely with our families, the City of Columbia, the Columbia Fire Department, Dominion Energy, and surrounding communities to make our families’ transition to temporary housing go as smoothly as possible.”
