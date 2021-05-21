Coroner: 88-year-old dies in Moncks Corner house fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says an 88-year-old man died in his home in a fire early Friday morning.
Firefighters found Joseph President, 88, in his President Circle home after they responded to a fire at approximately 12:39 a.m., Coroner George Oliver said.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning house fire in Moncks Corner.
A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at the home in the 100 block of President Circle, Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass said.
The first firefighters on the scene reported fire and smoke visible from the home, Gass said. Shortly after they arrived a bystander alerted firefighters that President, whom they said lived in the home alone, was unaccounted for.
“The fire was so intense that it took a while for us to be able to begin a search,” Gass said. He said President was believed to be the only person in the home at the time of the fire.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit responded to the scene, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed.
“Our fire investigators are conducting an origin and cause investigation into this incident,” Crosby said.
SLED is typically called in for any serious fire or fire fatality just to confirm foul play was not involved, Gass said.
The Moncks Corner Rural, Whitesville Rural and Santee Circle Rural Fire Departments also responded, assisting the city of Moncks Corner Fire Department, Gass said.
Fire crews cleared the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m.
