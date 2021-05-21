Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on Hwy 76

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a single-vehicle collision Friday morning.
The collision occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 76.
Officials say 27-year-old Jay McBride was traveling eastbound when his vehicle left the right side of the road and rolling multiple times. He was then ejected from the vehicle.
McBride died from total blunt force body injuries, according to coroner’s reports. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Highway Patrol is assisting the Coroner’s Office with the investigation.
