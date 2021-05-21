Columbia Fireflies offering COVID-19 vaccines at home games during 2021 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fireflies has announced that they have partnered with Prisma Health to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Segra Park during the 2021 baseball season.
Fans who wish to be vaccinated can receive their first shot on Friday, May 28 or Saturday, May 29.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered inside the ballpark, along the concourse by the Crescent Patio in the right field.
Pre-registration is not required. Walk-up appointments will be accepted.
The vaccines will be administered by Prisma Health clinical staff at any point from the opening of gates on each night until the site shuts down at the end of the seventh inning.
”This is a great opportunity for fans that may not yet have gotten their vaccination to get theirs in a very unique, festive atmosphere,” Fireflies team President John Katz said. “Our thanks go out to Prisma Health for affording our fans who wish to get a vaccine the opportunity to do so at Segra Park. The Fireflies have chipped in great added benefits –including a free ticket for participating fans to receive their second doses three weeks later.”
Every fan who receives the vaccine on May 28 or 29 will also receive a free Fireflies hat and a ticket voucher to attend the June 18 or 19 game, where they can obtain their second dose to become fully vaccinated.
Tickets for the May 28 and 29 games can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.