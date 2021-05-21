Coastal Carolina University no longer requiring face masks on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is easing its COVID-19 restrictions.
The university announced Friday that it will no longer require face masks or physical distancing on campus, whether it be indoors or outdoors.
But officials say the face masks are still required for public transportation, to include university shuttles, and in healthcare facilities on campus, such as Student Health Services.
The measures are effective immediately.
According to a press release, the university made the decision based on the South Carolina Department of Administration’s updated COVID-19 guidelines, which incorporated directions provided in Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order and recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The university remains in Phase 2 of COVID-19 operations while continuing to prepare to move to Phase 3.
“Individuals have the option to wear a mask and/or physical distance if they choose. Please be respectful of others in recognizing their personal decisions to do so. Contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine/isolation protocols will continue,” the release stated.
Officials say during the upcoming weeks, website updates will be implemented, and some COVID-19-related signage removed. However, sanitation stations will remain in place.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.