Sumter man accused of exposing himself to underage students

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has arrested a man accused of exposing himself to underage students.
Marquis Latrell Abrams, 37, has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure, 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping. Abrams also faces a breach of trust charge in Florence County.
Officials say Abrams drove up to two girls at separate bus stops and exposed himself.
Abrams then drove to a different bus stop and convinced a girl to get into his vehicle by saying he was friends with her mother. During the ride, Abrams performed a sex act on himself before dropping the girl off at school, according to reports.
Abrams was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
