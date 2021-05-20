State lawmakers call for changes in DJJ and its leadership

Sen. Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington County) chaired the meeting and said Pough has had four years to address the issues. “The train needs to be on the tracks, it needs to be going down the tunnel and the lights needs to be headed in the right direction. It’s not there,” she said. Pough identified staffing as the primary challenge among many. He reported to lawmakers that his department needs 125 Juvenile Corrections Officers.