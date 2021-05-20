Sheriff Lott wins SC Sheriff of the Year for a second time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has won the South Carolina Sheriff of the Year for a second time.
The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced Sheriff Lott has been selected as the Association’s 2021 Sheriff of the Year. Lott previously won the award in 2004.
In March, it was also announced that Lott was named the 2021 winner of the National Sheriffs’ Association Ferris E. Lucas Award for Sheriff of the Year. Lott is South Carolina’s first sheriff to win the national award.
“During his 24 years in Office, Sheriff Lott’s extraordinary vision and creativity have enhanced the public trust of citizens and belief in legitimacy for his department,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers, Jr. “Sheriff Lott’s life and career have centered on serving others and he is certainly worthy of recognition as Sheriff of the Year.”
Lott, who has over 40 years in law enforcement, is in his seventh term as Sheriff of Richland County.
“South Carolina is a safer place today because of Sheriff Lott’s strong leadership and collaborative efforts,” wrote South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
Upon taking office in 1997, Sheriff Lott launched a series of innovative programs designed to uplift, support, and protect all communities in his jurisdiction. Community-Oriented Policing was introduced as a holistic approach to address degenerative community conditions and reduce fear of victimization. Project H.O.P.E. was initiated to support seniors lacking needed assistance from family and friends through volunteers who call and visit hundreds of disabled citizens each month. The Community Action Team was formed to further “build bridges between citizens and law enforcement so that both groups had a sense of ownership” in their communities.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was also an original agency to participate in A&E’s popular television series, “Live PD”.
In 2018, Sheriff Lott was the first sheriff to launch the PEACE Officer identity program, a new framework for community policing, in collaboration with the not-for-profit Police2Peace. This first-of-its -kind innovation enhanced public trust, police legitimacy, deputy safety, and the willingness of the public to assist in the agency’s crime-fighting efforts.
In addition to Lott serving as Sheriff of one of the largest counties in the state, he also commands the South Carolina State Guard, which is a national model for emergency preparedness and disaster response. In this role, Brigadier General Lott commands approximately 1,000 guardsmen, including retired and former U.S. Army Special Forces operators, Army Rangers, U.S. Marine infantrymen, engineers, medical professionals, attorneys, and law enforcement officers, among others.
The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Sheriff of the Year Award will be presented to Sheriff Lott at the Association’s Annual Conference, which will be held in Myrtle Beach in July.
