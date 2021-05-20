Sheriff Lott wins SC Sheriff of the Year for a second time

Upon taking office in 1997, Sheriff Lott launched a series of innovative programs designed to uplift, support, and protect all communities in his jurisdiction. Community-Oriented Policing was introduced as a holistic approach to address degenerative community conditions and reduce fear of victimization. Project H.O.P.E. was initiated to support seniors lacking needed assistance from family and friends through volunteers who call and visit hundreds of disabled citizens each month. The Community Action Team was formed to further “build bridges between citizens and law enforcement so that both groups had a sense of ownership” in their communities.