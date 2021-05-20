CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SC man wanted for strong arm robbery at Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a strong arm robbery after a shoplifting turned physical, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Thursday, around 11 a.m., a man and woman walked out of Walmart on Killian Road with items they failed to scan at the self-checkout, deputies said. Walmart employees approached them and discussed the situation.
When an employee reached for the unpaid items in the cart, video shows the man getting into a physical altercation with her and forcefully taking her Apple Watch off her wrist.
When another employee tried to break up the altercation, the man can be seen assaulting him as well.
Deputies said the man and woman left with the stolen grocery items and Apple Watch.
Anyone who has any information about this incident can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
