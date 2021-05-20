Manhunt continues for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ murder suspect in S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The search continues for an armed man accused in a previous murder and for shooting at deputies during a chase in Chester County. He may be in Rock Hill.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Tyler Donnett Terry in the area of Lesslie Highway and Firetower Road. Extra deputies will be in the Lesslie and Catawba area for school drop off Thursday morning.
“We still ask you remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911,” York County deputies said Thursday. The manhunt has gone on for more than 36 hours.
Terry was last seen wearing black clothes with no shoes.
The manhunt started late Monday and has continued into Thursday.
The incident began around 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg, where deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
Deputies said that during the pursuit, the suspect fired shots in the direction of deputies.
“He fired multiple shots at my deputies,” the Chester County Sheriff said of Terry.
Photos shared by the sheriff show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Deputies say a woman, identified only as the driver, is in custody. Terry was reportedly a passenger in the car.
Chester County Schools were put on a two-hour delay Tuesday because of the situation.
Six schools went on lockdown Wednesday. The Lewisville Schools within the Chester County Schools operated on lockdown status, which means all students and staff remained inside.
Some Rock Hill schools were locked down as law enforcement officers continued their massive search. Some schools had a controlled release.
According to Rock Hill Schools, Rock Hill High School and Clarendon Hills Middle School were locked down as a police presence was active in their area.
All of the schools on lockdown were dismissed by around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Brittany Hutto’s daughter attends one of those schools.
“I was sitting in the school line to pick my daughter up and a cop came flying in and my heart dropped, you know, because I was unaware that he was that close,” said Hutto who lives nearby.
Law enforcement officers say they will be searching York, Chester and surrounding areas.
“You never know what’s going to happen, this is the craziest thing I’ve seen so far. And I don’t want any part of it,” said Hutto.
A spokesperson from the York County Sheriff’s Office says a person driving on I-77 says he saw Terry under an interstate bridge.
“When we started arriving he ran. From that bridge and ran into the woods somewhere along Firetower Road,” said Trent Faris with the Sheriff’s Office in York County.
Deputies say the “armed and dangerous man,” Terry, is on the run. Police said Wednesday that in addition to the Monday night incident, he is also wanted for murder in connection to the death of Thomas Durell Hardin that occurred on May 7 on Lowry Row in York.
“You scared, you scared, you just scared,” said Melody Witherspoon.
“Whose’ s safe now? What if he comes knocking on doors in the middle of the night?” said one York County resident.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to search the Fishing Creek area of Highway 9. “We are maintaining a tight perimeter in our search for Tyler Terry,” deputies said Wednesday. Highway 9 is open with limitations.
Deputies asked residents in the area near Highway 9 and Sloan Road in Richburg to lock their doors and to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. All Chester County Schools were also put on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning because of the situation.
Later on, officials said there was a recent sighting of the suspect in the Britt Lane and Ligon Road area of Richburg.
Law enforcement searched and will continue its presence in the Lewisville area.
“This is an active scene and a dangerous scene,” deputies said. “Citizens in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.”
The Chester County sheriff emphasized the seriousness of the situation and how close deputies came to being killed or seriously hurt.
“We’re going to be out here until we’ve exhausted all leads,” the sheriff said.
Terry is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The woman in custody faces a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.
