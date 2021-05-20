Lil Baby coming to Colonial Life Arena for concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lil Baby, along with Kevin Gates, City Girls, Blacc Zacc and more are coming to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena for the End of Summer Jam-Class in Session Edition.
The concert will be held on Saturday, August 14 and will be the first major concert to play at Colonial Life Arena after over a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Face masks are still encouraged and clear bag policy will be enforced.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with show time at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. online only.
