Lawsuit: Student with autism photographed in school bathroom, photo posted to social media

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a student with autism is suing the Charleston County School District over alleged pictures taken of her by another classmate in a school restroom.
The lawsuit claims the photos of the girl were taken inside a West Ashley High School restroom in 2019.
The family says their daughter is on the autism spectrum and suffers from a speech and language impairmant and disability.
The suit states the child’s Individualized Education Plan was in place during her ninth grade year at West Ashley High School and reuires she have adult supervision in the restroom.
But the suit alleges that on or about Nov. 24, 2019, she was sent to the restroom alone. While there, the suit alleges another student took a photograph of her while she used the restroom with the stall door open and then posted the photo to the social media platform Snapchat.
The suit also alleges that when an assistant principal became aware of the photo, she notified the school resource officer and
The family claims the school district failed to stop bullying and protect the victim.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the school district and its employees and seeks unspecified damages.
