First Alert Forecast: Get ready! It’s getting much hotter in the Midlands next week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some summer-like heat here in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the area. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· Even hotter weather is on the way this week.
· Highs will rise into the upper 80s Friday under mostly sunny skies.
· Find the A/C this weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday and the mid 90s Sunday. We’re expecting dry weather.
· High temps will climb into the upper 90s Monday through Thursday of next week. Some areas could be near 100 degrees! Slight chance of a shower Tuesday and Wednesday.
· Tracking the tropics with Invest 90-L. The system, located northeast of Bermuda, is not expected to directly impact the U.S.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be a little cool in the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
High pressure will continue to remain in control of our forecast as it makes its way offshore over the next several days, blocking our area from any significant rain and keeping the heat locked in here.
On Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. It will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.
Brace yourself for even hotter weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
Skies will be partly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will rise into the 90s by afternoon.
Next week, it’s getting even hotter!
Some areas will likely be in the upper 90s, and possibly near 100 degrees, by Monday through Thursday of next week. Start thinking ahead and planning ahead for the heat.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
We’re also tracking the tropics with Invest 90-L. It’s located in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and should not pose a direct threat to the U.S. The low could become a subtropical system soon. If it is named, its name would be Ana.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cool. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: A Few Clouds. Hot. Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Hotter. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Even Hotter. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
