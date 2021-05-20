Deputies: Surveillance shows murder suspect is armed as manhunt continues in S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A murder suspect accused of shooting at deputies during a chase in Chester County has been spotted in Chester County and is confirmed to be armed, deputies say.
Deputies are continuing the days-long manhunt for 27-year-old Tyler Donnett Terry.
Deputies said Thursday that Terry is accused in a theft in Fort Lawn, where surveillance showed Terry was armed. An employee at Carolina Earth Movers says Terry stole shoes, a shirt, a drink, and a gun from a truck that was unlocked and parked on the property.
Terry has been on the run since Monday night, according to deputies, and is believed to be on foot.
Since the search started Monday, investigators have linked Terry to a killing in York County and two other Chester County shootings all this month as well as two shooting deaths in Missouri, the Associated Press reports.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS:
Monday, May 17: Deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Officials say passenger Tyler Terry fired multiple shots at deputies and fled the scene. The driver of the vehicle, identified by deputies as Adrienne Simpson, was arrested.
Tuesday, May 18: Chester County Schools were put on a two-hour delay as the manhunt continued for Terry.
Wednesday, May 19: A body was found in a ditch off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. The body would later be identified as Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson. Six schools, including at least two schools in Rock Hill, were also placed on lockdown. Lewisville Schools within Chester County Schools were placed on lockdown status.
A theft was reported at Carolina Earth Movers in Fort Lawn and deputies believe Tyler Terry was there. Chester County Sheriff say they know Terry is armed, based on surveillance footage.
Thursday, May 20:
- There was a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI, deputies said.
- Extra deputies were placed in the Lesslie and Catawba area for school drop off.
- Deputies confirmed the body found Wednesday was Eugene Simpson, Adrienne Simpson’s husband. He had been reported missing in early May.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
$1K REWARD
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Terry’s arrest. The public can submit a tip anonymously:
- MOBILE TIP — Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
- WEB TIP — go to www.CrimeSC.com or click HERE
- PHONE TIP — call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
The sheriff’s office released a video showing Terry, as well as a new description for what he was wearing when he was last seen.
Terry was last seen wearing a blue button up Burns Auto shirt with the name “David” on it. He was also wearing black pants and brown or camouflage Crocs on.
“We still ask you remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911,” York County deputies said Thursday. The manhunt has gone on for more than 48 hours.
The manhunt started late Monday and has continued into Thursday. “This is an active scene and a dangerous scene,” deputies said. “Citizens in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.”
Photos shared by the sheriff from the chase show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.
“We’re going to be out here until we’ve exhausted all leads,” the sheriff said.
Terry is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Simpson is facing a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.