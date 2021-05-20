Columbia police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a man accused in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colony Apartments. One man, Althego Glenn, died and another victim was hurt but is expected to be OK.
Police are looking for Eric Norris, 42, on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s accused of arguing with the victims moments before the shooting.
Anyone who sees Norris or knows where he is should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Anonymous tips may also be submitted at midslandscrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips App.
