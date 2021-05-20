Bus hijacking suspect tried to escape hospital and jail, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man accused of hijacking a Richland Two school bus loaded with elementary school children tried to escape twice, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Officials say 23-year-old Jovan Collazo attempted to escape from a guard at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on May 5.
According to reports, Collazo punched the guard and sustained a broken ankle at some point during this encounter. The guard suffered minor injuries.
Deputies confirmed Collazo also attempted to escape from an area hospital.
Collazo was a soldier in training on Fort Jackson when deputies say he hijacked a Forest Lake Elementary school bus with a M4 rifle. Officials say the M4 rifle was not loaded, but no one on the bus knew that at the time.
He was being held at the prison for numerous charges including 19 counts of kidnapping.
The Sheriff’s Office says Collazo will have additional charges brought against him in connection with these incidents. Those charges may include 3-rd degree assault and battery, however, the investigation is ongoing.
WIS has reached out to Collazo’s attorney for a statement on the additional charges.
