Body found in Saluda River identified as 71-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials said a body found in the Saluda River on Wednesday was that of a 71-year-old man.
The man has been identified as Charles Clendenin, of Irmo, the coroner confirmed.
He was found dead in the river around noon Wednesday near Candi Lane.
At this time, officials believe the death occurred naturally, but they are unsure how Clendenin ended up in the river.
Officials say there is no evidence of foul play. The coroner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death for Clendenin.
