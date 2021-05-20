Body found in Chester Co. identified as husband of woman charged in chase involving murder suspect

“There has been a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI (formerly referring to Allvac plant),” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday around 7:35 a.m. “He is to considered be considered armed and dangerous. All residents in the area are encouraged to remain inside, lock their doors, remove firearms from vehicles and ensure your vehicles are locked, and report suspicious activity to 911 immediately.”