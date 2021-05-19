Woman charged after 11-year-old goes missing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is in custody in connection with an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Myrtle Beach.
According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 53-year-old Amy Sue Lease was booked around 7:12 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of kidnapping.
The charge stems from the Tuesday disappearance of an 11-year-old boy named Daeryen.
Investigators believed the child was with Lease, an unauthorized family member, and that the boy may have been in danger. Police said the two were thought to be headed to West Virginia
Myrtle Beach police confirmed Daeryen was found safe early Wednesday morning.
