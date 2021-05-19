Murder suspect still on the run 24+ hours after police chase, officer-involved shooting

RICHBURG, S.C. (WIS/WBTV) - A manhunt for a murder suspect also accused in a police chase and officer-involved shooting continues after more than 24 hours, officials with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Tyler Terry, 26, is considered “armed and dangerous,” deputies say.
He is wanted for the murder of Thomas Hardin that happened on May 7 in York, and has seven warrants for his arrest on attempted murder charges.
“We are conducting numerous investigations tying this subject to other serious criminal activity,” deputies said Wednesday. “We want the public to be well aware of the seriousness of the situation.”
As the search continues into its second day, several schools in Chester County have been placed on different levels of lockdown and residents are urged to be on alert.
“We ask all residents to remain vigilant, lock their doors, ensure their firearms are secure, and report suspicious activity,” deputies said.
Deputies have focused the search perimeter on the Fishing Creek area of Highway 9. Residents in the area near Highway 9 and Sloan Road in Richburg should be particularly cautious.
York County deputies said Terry may have been spotted Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lesslie Highway and Firetower Road wearing black clothes and no shoes.
The following schools remain on lockdown as of 3:10 p.m. Wednesday:
- Rock Hill High
- Independence Elementary
- Castle Heights Middle
Also, the Flexible Learning Center is on lockout, which means no one may enter the building.
Deputies began searching for Terry after a police chase that began around 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg. Officials say they attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle but a chase began when the car did not stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
The passenger in the car, was identified by deputies as Terry.
“He fired multiple shots at my deputies,” the Chester County Sheriff said.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by the subject’s gunfire.
Officials say the subjects’ vehicle crashed and Terry fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies say a female in the vehicle was taken into custody following the wreck.
Adrienne Simpson is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
One deputy received minor injuries during the incident. No other deputies were injured.
Terry now has warrants for his arrest on two counts of attempted murder related to the chase, and five counts of attempted murder related to a May 2 case in Chester.
The Chester County sheriff emphasized the seriousness of the situation and how close deputies came to being killed or seriously hurt.
“We’re going to be out here until we’ve exhausted all leads,” the sheriff said.
The incident in Chester County was the 15th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
