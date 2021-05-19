Housing aid is available for some who suffered financial loss due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are all kinds of reasons a person may have suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Columbia has teamed up with The Cooperative Ministry to provide up to $3,100 in financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic. This is through a Housing Relief Fund.
WIS spokes with Krystle Holmes-Gay, who serves on the Cooperative Ministry staff as the City of Columbia Community Development Block Grant CARES coordinator, and Scott Vaughan, the director of community awareness for the ministry.
Holmes-Gay and Vaughan gave information on how some Columbia families will be able to apply for financial help.
Before applying, clients must pre-qualify by answering ‘yes’ to three questions:
- Do you reside within the municipal limits of the City of Columbia?
- Did you fall behind on rent, mortgage, or utilities because of the pandemic?
- Can you prove the pandemic caused your financial hardship?
Those answering yes to these questions can click or tap here to apply for aid. The program ends Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Applying for an appointment does not guarantee assistance.
As the CARES coordinator, Holmes-Gay can help clients with additional information. She can be reached at 803-799-3853 ext. 608, or by email at ca@coopmin.org.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.