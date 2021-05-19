Homicide investigation underway in Kershaw County

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Kershaw County.
Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office are currently on the scene of a homicide in the 2400 block of Baron Dekalb Road.
According to deputies, a body was located in the 2400 block of Baron Deklab Road at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say he died from a gunshot wound.
Coroner David West has notified his next of kin and has identified the victim as 19-year-old Dante Atkins.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or you can remain anonymous by contacting SC CrimeStoppers Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.
