Hall Wins Albuquerque Regional to Advance to NCAA Championship

The Knoxville, Tenn., native fired a final round 69 (-3) to finish with a 54-hole score of 205 (-11). He shot 68 (-4) in both the first and second rounds. Hall made a clutch birdie today at the par-4 sixth to take a two-shot lead with three holes to play. He bogeyed seven and made a three at the difficult par-3 eighth hole after nearly sinking a 75-foot birdie putt. Hall the ripped his drive down the fairway at the par-5 ninth and had an eagle look that just missed. He tapped in for birdie to take a one-shot lead over Bennett, who also made birdie on the hole. Brightwall was at 10-under but bogeyed 17 and then made birdie at 18 to get back to 10-under and tie for second with Bennett.