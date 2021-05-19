Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Cammie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Cammie, an adorable 13-year-old Dachshund mix waiting patiently for a forever home.
Her rescuers at Pawmetto Lifeline say she’s a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.
Her foster mom says she does great with the other dogs and cats in the house and any visitors that come over. Cammie is great on a leash and looks forward to her walks everyday. Her foster mom says it’s really sweet how excited Cammie gets when you walk in the door from being gone a while!
Being a senior girl, Cammie is a big fan of naps and relaxing around the house. She would be great for someone looking for a lower-energy dog.
She loves to spend time outside in the sun when the weather is nice. Cammie would be a pretty quiet, laidback girl and an easy companion for just about anyone.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Cammie!
