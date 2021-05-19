Former jailer seeks clemency for one death row inmate

This Aug. 17, 2018, photo provided by Justice 360 shows death row inmate Richard Moore at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, S.C. Moore was sentenced to death in the 1999 fatal shooting of James Mahoney, a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County, S.C. ( Blossom Street Films/Justice 360 via AP) (Source: Blossom Street Films)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lack of drugs used in lethal injections has stalled three executions in South Carolina over the past six months.

Then Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill this month requiring death row inmates to choose between the electric chair and a firing squad.

Richard Moore is likely among the first prisoners who could face the grim choice.

He’s spent the past two decades on death row for the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in 1999.

His supporters now include the man once in charge of South Carolina’s prisons — and the state’s death chamber — who says Moore is a changed man who deserves to live behind bars instead.

