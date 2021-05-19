First Alert Forecast: Sunny & warm today, getting hot this weekend and next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Plenty of sun today and warm temps, then we really warm up this weekend!
- Sunny and warm today with mid 80s.
- Upper 80s Friday with sunny skies.
- Low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday with a few clouds.
- Upper 90s Monday-Thursday.
- Few showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ve got tons-o-sun today with high pressure building in from the northeast. Expect an eastern flow with highs reaching 86.
Tonight is comfortable with lows in the upper 50s.
Friday we see plenty of sunshine as the high pressure system moves eastward over the Appalachians. High temps reach the upper 80s.
Saturday we have a few clouds because of a weak front pushing into the area. Expect lows in the upper 50s and highs near 90. Aloft, a large ridge in the jet stream sits over us.
We are really warming up Sunday with lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the mid 90s as a large ridge in the jet stream swings west over the eastern half of the U.S.
A large ridge in the jet stream develops and warms us up even more Monday. Lows are near 70 and highs reach 98. Expect mostly sunny skies.
The humidity increases a little Tuesday which brings partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and storms. They mainly look sparse and isolated, just something to look out for. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs are in the upper 90s. It’s the same for Wednesday.
Also, we’re watching an area in the Atlantic with a 50% chance of tropical development. No threat to land at this time.
- Today: Sunshine with temps in the mid 80s.
- Friday: Sunny and warmer with highs near 88 and sunny.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s.
- Sunday: Few passing clouds with highs in the mid 90s.
- Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
- Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 90s with a 20% chance of storms.
