Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water laboratory staff is advising the their customers of south Bull Street from Rosewood Drive to Crestwood Drive to vigorously boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.
Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
If residents have any questions pertaining to this advisory, you are urged to call Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at 896-0620.
Restaurants and hotels may contact the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association at 765-9000. Questions concerning healthcare facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities should be directed to the SC DHEC Division of Health Licensing at 545-4370.
Please contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300 with any other inquiries concerning this Advisory.
