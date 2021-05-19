Body found in Saluda River, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are on the scene after a body was discovered in the Saluda River, officials say.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the body was found in the river Wednesday near Candi Lane.
At this time officials believe the death occurred naturally but are unsure how the body ended up in the river.
Officials say there is no evidence of foul play.
The coroner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death.
