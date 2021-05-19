Blake Shelton making stop in North Charleston during new tour

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Country music star Blake Shelton will make a stop in North Charleston in September.
Shelton will visit 16 cities over 17 dates in his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour.
He will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sept. 16, according to coliseum spokesman Alan Coker.
Shelton’s tour will welcome special guest Lindsay Ell and include special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.
“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said.
Shelton said he is kicking off the tour in Omaha.
“I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us!”
Shelton’s tour announcement comes ahead of his Body Language launch this Friday. The 12-track studio album includes his 28th career No.1 smash “Happy Anywhere,” with Gwen Stefani, and current Top 15 and climbing single “Minimum Wage.”
Here are the tour dates. Dates marked with an asterisk indicate rescheduled dates.
- Aug. 18: Omaha, NE / CHI Health Center*
- Aug. 20: Denver, CO / Ball Arena*
- Sept. 2: Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center
- Sept. 3-4: Washington, D.C. / The Anthem
- Sept. 9: Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
- Sept. 10: Evansville, IN / Ford Center
- Sept. 11: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena*
- Sept. 16: North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum
- Sept. 17: Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Sept. 18: Duluth, GA / Infinite Energy Arena
- Sept. 23: St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center
- Sept. 24: Tulsa, OK / BOK Center
- Sept. 25: Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena
- Sept. 30: Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena
- Oct. 1: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena*
- Oct. 2: Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum*
Tickets for rescheduled shows are currently on sale. Those who previously purchased tickets for one of those shows and who are no longer able to attend may request a refund within 30 days. To be eligible, the tickets must have been purchased through Ticketmaster and not have been transferred, posted, or sold.
Tickets for the remaining shows, including in North Charleston, go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
