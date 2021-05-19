Baseball Closes Regular Season with Home Series vs. Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team wraps up the 2021 regular season this weekend as the Gamecocks host No. 4 Tennessee at Founders Park. The series starts on Thursday night (May 20) at 7 p.m. The series continues on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. and closes on Saturday, May 22 at 12 p.m. Thursday and Friday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus while Saturday’s game will be on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call. Every Gamecock contest will be on the Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call. Carolina is coming off a 2-0 win over Appalachian State on Tuesday night. Wes Clarke belted his 20th home run of the season and four Gamecock hurlers combined for a three-hitter.